Women Together Fife to host Kirkcaldy meeting

Women Together in Fife (WTF), the group set up in October 2018 by activists in Kirkcaldy in response to what they saw as the constant.

undermining and misrepresentation of women in society, hosts its second meeting on January 23.

Items for discussion this time will include the media’s portrayal of female victims of violent crime and plans for International Women’s Day 2019, with an event scheduled to be held in Kirkcaldy on March 2.

It starts at 7pm at The Duchess pub, Nicol Street, Kirkcaldy.

Women of all ages are welcome to attend and full details of all activities involving the group can be found on the facebook page at www.facebook.com/WomenTogetherinFife/ and on Twitter at @WomenFife