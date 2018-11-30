Work set to start on installing free Cupar Wi-Fi

Free Wi-Fi is to be installed in Cupar in the next two weeks, as work continues to turn the town into the first digital improvement district.

The public Wi-Fi will cover Bonnygate and Crossgate, providing free access in two of the town’s busiest streets.

Elements of the project have already been launched.

The CuparNow Facebook page has more than 1200 followers and keeps up-to-date with the latest goings on in the town.

A blog, Instagram page and Twitter page are also being operated.

In September, it was announced that Cupar would be the test bed for a new initiative that, if successful, will see the creation of the world’s first ‘digital improvement district’.

The demonstration project will be running for 15 months.

Simon Baldwin of Destination Digital, the company created to deliver the project, explained: “In the few weeks of running the project in Cupar, we’ve built an audience, are reaching people every day and seeing engagement with folk from home and abroad. This is about supporting Cupar – creating a digital awareness that benefits multiple audiences.

“The project drives interaction. We’re visiting Cupar every week – gathering content from businesses and organisations in the town. Some have featured in the 25 plus videos we’ve created and shared, resulting in more than 16,000 views, equal to over 75 hours of viewed time.”