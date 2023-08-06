Supplies to customers in Leslie are expected to be restored after repair work is completed around 9:00pm.

Scottish Water engineers were called to tackle the burst on an eight inch main near Monk’s Walk, and had to liaise with Scottish Power Energy Network (SPEN) because of nearby high-voltage cables.A bottled water distribution point was set up at Leslie Skatepark off the High Street, and bottles were also delivered to vulnerable people as tankers were brought in to help restore supplies.

The repair is due to be fixed by approximately. 9:00pm when the network will slowly be recharged to avoid a secondary burst. It may take some time to get all customers back into supply.

Water supplies have been delivered to Leslie as engineers tackle a burst main pipe (Pic: Scottish Water)

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “The bottled water distribution point is open, and we are asking customers to take just what they need.

“We expect the repair to be completed around 9:00pm and water supplies will be slowly restored. Our team has worked as quickly as they can to locate and repair the burst main. We’d like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding while we complete this repair.”

As water supply restores, some customers may experience discoloured water.

For brown water, customers are advised to run the cold-water kitchen tap at a reduced pressure until this runs clear. Do not run any other taps or use any water appliances whilst doing so and follow the same process with any other taps affected once the water is clear from the cold-water kitchen tap.