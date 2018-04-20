World renowned photographer ‘in the frame’ for Kirkcaldy visit

One of the world’s most renowned landscape photographers is ‘in the frame’ to kickstart Kirkcaldy Photographic Society’s year of anniversary celebrations.

The news that internationally respected photographer Charlie Waites has confirmed he is heading to the Lang Toun in November as part of the group’s 120th anniversary, marks a huge coup for both the Society and the town as a whole.

“With over 30 books to his name and a string of critically acclaimed exhibitions of his work, hosted in some of the world’s top galleries in recent years, it’s marks a rare visit to Scotland and is set to attract huge interest,” explained Cathy Davis, society secretary.

“Charlie is a massive figure in the photographic world , his work over many years is highly respected and to have him appearing at a dedicated evening event is just wonderful for us, especially in what is a very special anniversary year for the society.”

The announcement is the latest scoop for the long-running organisation which has also been given the honour of hosting the International Salon Exhibition, a world famous photo exhibition involving 53 countries, which will take place in Kirkclady for only the fourth time in its history.

And the confirmation that Charlie has been ‘snapped’ up comes as the Society prepares to host its annual photographic show in the Mercat Shopping Centre this weekend.

As well as inviting the public in to see the work of its members, the group are calling on locals to help in a unique Kirkcaldy photo project.

It wants to recreate old photographs taken of Kirkcaldy today for the basis of a future exhibition exploring the changing face of the town over the last 120 years.

“We want people to bring their old Kirkcaldy pics in for us to scan on Sunday,” explained Cathy.

“It will then give us a body of work that our members can then recreate showing the evolution of the town.

“Everyone who comes forward with images will be credited for their involvement.”

The show takes place this weekend from 10am-4pm each day. Tickets for the Charlie Waite event priced £10, are available by emailing kps.charlie@Gmail.com.