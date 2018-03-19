Yes campaigners relaunch Kirkcaldy campaign group

Independence campaigners in Kirkcaldy are set to relaunch.

The Yes Kirkcaldy group is staging a meeting this month to plan ahead and he ready when a second referendum is called.

Yes Kirkcaldy campaigning for the Scottish independence referendum 2014 launch their shop in the Town centre

The group launched originally in March 2013 and played a high-profile role in the campaign for independence.

It took over an empty shop in the High street to create a town centre base for its activities.

Almost 200 people attended its launch event in the Philp Hall.

Now, organisers hope to tap back into that commitment as they rekindle the group exactly five years to the day since that first event.

Yes Kirkcaldy is hosting an evening of discussion and debate about what the future of Scotland should look like.

And the key issue will be what did the Yes campaign do wrong in 2014 that caused them to lose the vote?

The meeting is at the St Clair Tavern on Thursday March 29 at 7.00 pm, to discuss the failings, and successes, of that first campaign, and to think about what might be done differently next time.

It will be chaired by Marie Penman, who helped run the last campaign:

She said: ‘‘Although no date has been set for a second referendum on Scottish independence, Yes Kirkcaldy want to be sure that when it is announced, we’re ready to go again. We need to build on the foundations of the great team we had last time, and make it even better.

‘Obviously, we need to persuade more people to believe that Scotland can succeed as an independent country. The only way to do this is through thoughtful, reasoned, fact-based discussion – not through online arguing, name-calling or nastiness aimed at ‘the other side’.’

The event is free and open to all, with full details on Eventbrite here YesMeeting