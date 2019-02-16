Yobs push lit firework into Kirkcaldy flat

Police are investigating after a lit firework was pushed through the letterbox of a flat in Kirkcaldy.

No-one was injured in the incident at a property in Invertiel Terrace around tea-time on Thursday.

Police described it as “reckless conduct” and are investigating after officers were called to the scene.

Firefighters were also called to the scene.

An appeal has been made for witnesses to come forward.

