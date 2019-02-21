Youngsters rock around the clock in Kirkcaldy charity event

Young people from Kirkcaldy YMCA took part in a ‘Rock Around the Clock’ event to raise funds for the organisation’s wide range of projects.

Some of the staff and volunteers who took part

Over 100 young people played and danced their socks off in a 24-hour music marathon – raising over £1300 in the process.

The youngsters from in and around Kirkcaldy played, danced and sang their way through the day and night at the YMCA in the town’s Valley Gardens.

You may also be interested in:

Long-standing company set to leave Fife

Running event set to return to Lang Toun

Historian’s plea over landmark

The fundraiser involved youngsters from across the YMCA’s youth projects, supported by staff and volunteers.

Kirkcaldy YMCA has a long history of promoting live music and the event showed that the tradition is alive and well among the current generation.

Youngsters from eight to 23 worked in three sessions, taking part in song-writing, live music performance, instrument tuition, a silent disco, karaoke, music-themed arts and crafts, DJ workshops, music quizzes, slime-making and cooking and baking to keep the participants fuelled.

Women’s drumming group Resonate also dropped in to perform and teach, while participants brought along instruments including an accordian and a 1970s stylophone.

The YM’s young volunteers took lead roles organising the event, which was a first for many. It was supported by the National Heritage Lottery Fund.

Suzanne Heggie, senior youth worker, said: “It was an amazing event.

“Everyone enjoyed themselves and it was great to see young people working together, trying things for the first time and having a real learning experience and so much fun too.

“A huge thank you to everyone who took part, including the parents and carers and everyone who sponsored and encouraged the young people.”

Lee Foy (22), one of the volunteers, said: “It was wild, wonderful and entertaining – better than a night out!”

Emmalisa Peggie (17), one of the YMCA’s young volunteers and a member for ten years, added: “I had a great time – good company, good laugh, made some good food, raised a lot of money for the YM and slept like a bairn all day Friday.”