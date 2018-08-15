Your ScotRail ticket prices are about to rise

ScotRail ticket prices are set to rise, it has been revealed.

The rise in fares will be around 3.6 per cent, and will begin in January 2019.

The move will undoubtedly come as a blow to commuters in Fife who have already endured delays to services, cancellations, overcrowding, and station skipping during the most crucial times.

It was also announces that additions to the rolling stock of carriages used in Fife which were planned for May will now likely be put back until next year.

Michael Matheson, Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity said: “The Scottish Government recognises that fares increases are unwelcome.

“That is why we have taken action to minimise these: regulated ScotRail peak fares increases are capped at the level of the Retail Price Index (RPI) and regulated off-peak fares at one per cent lower than inflation.

“This means, in Scotland, average fares increases are lower than England and Wales where the UK Government applies an increase equivalent to RPI to all regulated fares.

“ScotRail’s Price Promise Scheme also ensures passengers have access to information on best value fares and refunds are issued where a cheaper alternative can be found.

“While passengers make a contribution towards the cost of running the railway through rail fares, in Scotland the majority is of rail services costs is met by government subsidy.”

