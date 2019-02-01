Youth group ready to unleash some classic vaudeville swing in Kirkcaldy

Join the talented young people from Kirkcaldy Youth Music Theatre (KYMT) as they prepare to ‘Razzle Dazzle’ audiences with their 60th anniversary production this month.

KYMT is proud of its history as being one of the longest-established Youth Theatre Groups in Scotland and to mark the special milestone the group will present the Scottish Amateur premier of ‘Chicago (High School Edition)’.

This version tempers some of the more colourful adult language and themes in the original.

It is at the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy from February 21-23.

KYMT is a group for anyone in S1+ who wants to be part of a large scale musical.

Kander and Ebb’s award-winning musical about fame, fortune and acquittal, set in prohibition era Chicago, first opened on Broadway 1975. The 1996 revival is still running.

Join Roxie Hart, Velma Kelly and the other murderesses in Cook County Jail as they attempt to get acquitted, with the help of corrupt lawyer, Billy Flynn.

With a truly vaudeville themed score, featuring songs like ‘Razzle Dazzle’ and ‘All that Jazz’, along with dazzling Fosse style choreography, this is sure to be a production, not to be missed.

The current production team consists of John Urquhart (production manager), Monica Holland (director), Alan Urquhart (musical director) and Jillian Peggie (choreographer).

The longevity of the group and its contribution to the community is well known and most of the town’s acclaimed musical societies have members who started out with KYMT.

Hundreds of young people have had the chance to hone their acting and musical talents in the group’s wide ranging productions, building their self confidence and developing skills that serve them in every walk of life.

Currently the group stages its annual production in the Adam Smith Theatre.

Recently the young people have performed in Les Miserables and Miss Saigon as well as fun shows such as Eurobeat.

○For tickets for Chicago (High School Edition) visit www.onfife.com and for more details about KYMT visit: www.kirkcaldyyouthmusictheatre.co.uk