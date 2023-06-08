The bargain supermarket currently has more than 990 stores across the UK and is set to add to its locations in the coming weeks. The new stores form part of Aldi’s commitment to invest more than £400 million in store development this year

Each new store opening will create around 40 new jobs on average, boosting employment opportunities within local areas. Store assistants can earn up to £11 nationally, and £12.45 inside the M25, with paid breaks included – rising to £11.40 and £12.85 respectively from July.

George Brown, real estate director at Aldi UK, said: “Demand for Aldi has never been higher, and more than two thirds of British households already shop with us.

“However, there are still too many people for whom shopping at Aldi isn’t a convenient option and we’re committed to changing that, giving even more people access to our award-winning products at unbeatable prices.

“To meet that demand, we are investing in new stores up and down the country and won’t stop until we’ve made quality, affordable food accessible to everyone.”

Aldi has been recognised by Which? as the UK’s Cheapest Supermarket for the past 12 consecutive months, with the latest figures showing Aldi was a huge £18.21 cheaper on a basket of shopping than the most expensive supermarket, Waitrose.

