Ian Stevenson named as new Howe Crusaders captain

New Howe Crusaders captain Ian Stevenson (Pic: Chris Reekie)

He’ll be backed up by two vice-captains, Edgar Dingle and previous skipper Lee Croston.

The division 3 champions’ head coach, Ian Manson, believes that line-up will offer the leadership required to ensure a successful campaign in the next league up.

“Howe Crusaders are excited to be working with a new leadership team against what will prove to be a step up in class of opposition for the coming season,” he said.

“We are extremely happy to announce Ian Stevenson as captain. Ian has played for the Howe all his current playing days, coming up through the minis and colts.

“He’s been a regular first-XV and Crusaders player and has been instrumental in the success of the Crusaders this season with his drive and performances and leadership on the field.

“Lee Croston steps down to vice-captain. Lee has been the Crusaders’ captain for the last few seasons and his drive and leadership have been key to the success of the team.

“With Lee’s experience in the role, we are delighted he will be remaining as a key part of this season’s leadership group.

“Edgar Dingle is also stepping into a vice-captain’s role. Ed was a new member of the squad this season, in which he represented both the first XV and Crusaders.

“It became quickly evident that his attributes are well suited to becoming a valuable member of the Howe senior squad so we are delighted that he is stepping up to be a part of the leadership group.