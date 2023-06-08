News you can trust since 1871
Raith Rovers: Ian Murray's side land Fife rivals Dunfermline Athletic in Viaplay Cup group stage

Raith Rovers landed Fife rivals Dunfermline Athletic in the draw for the Viaplay Cup’s group stages on Thursday afternoon.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 8th Jun 2023, 15:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 15:44 BST
The Viaplay Cup was won by Celtic last season (Pic by Ross MacDonald/SNS Group)The Viaplay Cup was won by Celtic last season (Pic by Ross MacDonald/SNS Group)
The Viaplay Cup was won by Celtic last season (Pic by Ross MacDonald/SNS Group)

Rovers are in Group F alongside the Pars and top flight Kilmarnock, as well as

League One Annan Athletic and Lowland League Albion Rovers.

The first fixtures of the group stage will be on Saturday, July 15, with full details to follow.

The eight winners of the group stages, along with the three best runners-up, will proceed to the knock-out stages of the cup, where they will be joined by European qualifiers Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs.

