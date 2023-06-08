News you can trust since 1871
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
undefined
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school

Free sporting memories club which has now started at East Fife FC

Sporting Memories has opened a new club at the MGM Timber Bayview Stadium, Methil meeting every Monday afternoon from 2:00pm to 3.30pm.
By Janet TorleyContributor
Published 8th Jun 2023, 19:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 19:45 BST

Sporting Memories is a charity which operates free community-based clubs across the UK that welcome older people who like to make friends and connections in their local area or have a passion for sport. The club uses the power of remembering and talking about sport alongside physical activity to support older people aged 50+ to live better lives, including those living with dementia, depression, or living in isolation and lonely circumstances.

It’s a great opportunity for local people from all backgrounds to not only share their stories, but to also take part in a weekly session that ignites old memories through photographs and quizzes, as well as getting active again with a range of fun games and inclusive exercises – and if that isn’t enough, there’s also the opportunity to have a cup of tea or coffee at half-time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The club is looking for both members to come along and enjoy the weekly sessions as well as local people who have the time and interest to volunteer to help run or support them. Without volunteers, Sporting Memories wouldn’t be able to run, and all volunteers are provided with training and support to help them deliver engaging sessions for members.

Gary Waddell talking with Fife Sporting Memories membersGary Waddell talking with Fife Sporting Memories members
Gary Waddell talking with Fife Sporting Memories members
Most Popular

For more information on how to join the new East Fife club as a member or volunteer, please email [email protected] or visit www.sportingmemories.uk