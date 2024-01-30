Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The brilliant impromptu rendition of the popular Irish track ‘Las Vegas in the Hills of Donegal’ was captured on video by fellow passenger Danny Walters onboard a January 2024 flight after it departed from Belfast International Airport for the sunny Canary Islands destination.

Speaking about the experience Danny said: “Everyone loved it. It really shortened the flight.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first class musicians onboard turned out to be some of the biggest names in Irish music, Sean Magee, Nathan Carter and Matthew Crampsey.

Most Popular

In full flow... striking up the music onboard the Ryanair flight.

According to reports, their fine performance got everyone in the holiday spirit and had people clapping and cheering in their seats during the flight. The music even inspired one fellow passenger to undertake a bit of Irish dancing in the aisles.