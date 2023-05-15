Slang words are an integral part of everyday conversations in Britain, whether that is chatting with a friend or speaking to a colleague. For some, slang is a way to bond with others through more casual conversation, while for others, slang can be viewed as inappropriate or deemed as showing a lack of education.

And with new words or phrases being introduced all the time via relationships, entertainment and social media, slang words are not going to stop being used anytime soon. But although we all love to use slang within our everyday conversations, there are some words that Brits hate.

Language learning platform Preply surveyed 1,500 UK citizens aged 16+ to uncover British attitudes to popular slang terms. The research showed when people use slang words most often, and which words Brits find most annoying.

According to the research, most people learn slang terms from their friends, meanwhile, Manchester emerged as the city using the most slang in conversations. Here’s a breakdown of what the research uncovered.

List of slang words Brits hate the most & what they mean

Innit - shortened and easier word for ‘isn’t it’

Bird - Girl or a woman

Bevvy - Beverages (usually alcoholic)

Minging - ‘Disgusting’ or ‘gross’

Bog - Toilet

Chav - A young hooligan who starts trouble

Trollied - drunk

Knackered - Extremely tired

