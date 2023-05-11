Adam Price has quit as Plaid Cymru leader after a report exposed harassment, misogyny and bullying in his party. In a statement released on Wednesday, it was announced a new leader will be chosen in the summer.

The news comes after months of issues including toxic work culture within the party as well as one allegation of sexual assault. In his resignation letter, Price claims he wanted to quit earlier, but was persuaded not to, but has now taken the step after no longer having the “united support” of his colleagues.

In a letter to party chairman Marc Jones, Mr Price wrote: ”We have driven the agenda for change in a way that no previous opposition party has dreamt of doing. The Cooperation Agreement was truly ground-breaking and has delivered life-changing benefits to our children, families and friends all over Wales."

He continued: "Our core driver - independence for Wales - has broken the banks of mainstream politics and now many, from all parts and all parties, believe like we do that it is a matter of when and not if. My commitment to our vision of a nation transformed remains as strong as ever, and my energy for change undimmed.

"You have my personal assurance that I will continue to serve my country, my constituents and our party with determination and enthusiasm."

The report, which was commissioned in December 2022 after numerous stories emerged of "toxic culture surrounding harassment, bullying and misogyny", found that Plaid had "failed to implement a zero-tolerance approach to sexual harassment". It also found that there had been a “lack of collective leadership and governance across the party" which had led to issues worsening over time.

Both Mr Price and Mr Jones were forced to apologise after the report’s findings earlier in May, and said in a joint statement there had been instances "whereby unacceptable behaviour has been allowed to take place".

Mr Jones said after the news of Mr Jones resignation: "On behalf of Plaid Cymru I want to thank Adam for his drive and vision over the past four and a half years. Adam's personal commitment to making Wales a fairer nation is a lasting legacy of which he and Plaid Cymru can be proud.

