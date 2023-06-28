Aldi Specialbuys are ‘unique and exciting products’ from Aldi, ranging from DIY products, kitchenware, garden furniture and more. The popular products can be found in the middle section of Aldi stores or online, however all that is about to change.

Aldi has announced Specialbuys will now become exclusive to stores, meaning there will be no more online section. A statement on the Aldi Speicalbuys website says: “Like Take That, the Creme Egg McFlurry and a Freddo for 10p, all good things must come to an end. Soon Aldi will no longer sell Specialbuys for home delivery.

“While we understand this is disappointing, right now Aldi is more committed than ever to delivering Everyday Low Prices across the entire Aldi range, when our customers need it most.”

The move has left some shoppers furious, with one post on social media saying: “Definitely preferred online because I don’t know how many people would get things like the egg chairs etc home without a van. Another commented “How are Aldi going to fit all this in store?”

Another social media comment said: “Ordering big items online just makes more sense.”

Aldi has encouraged shoppers not to worry, encouraging them to visit one of their almost 1,000 stores across the UK to find the latest Specialbuy offers. They added:

“But do not worry! You’ll still be able to shop our amazing range of Specialbuys in store, with new delights landing every Thursday and Sunday and now with almost 1,000 stores across the UK, we’ll be ready to welcome you with open arms (and more middle-aisle magic!).