News you can trust since 1871
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Telegraph Media Group set to be put up for sale to ‘recover debts’
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Update on Pope Francis’ health after emergency three-hour operation
Travellers to New York issued urgent warning over flight delays

Aldi to open more stores across the UK within weeks - is one coming to your location? Full list

Aldi is to open more supermarkets across the UK in the next few weeks - is your area on the list?

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 8th Jun 2023, 10:49 BST- 1 min read

The bargain supermarket currently has more than 990 stores across the UK and is set to add to its locations in the coming weeks. The new stores form part of Aldi’s commitment to invest more than £400 million in store development this year

Each new store opening will create around 40 new jobs on average, boosting employment opportunities within local areas. Store assistants can earn up to £11 nationally, and £12.45 inside the M25, with paid breaks included – rising to £11.40 and £12.85 respectively from July.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

George Brown, real estate director at Aldi UK, said: “Demand for Aldi has never been higher, and more than two thirds of British households already shop with us.

“However, there are still too many people for whom shopping at Aldi isn’t a convenient option and we’re committed to changing that, giving even more people access to our award-winning products at unbeatable prices.

Most Popular

    “To meet that demand, we are investing in new stores up and down the country and won’t stop until we’ve made quality, affordable food accessible to everyone.”

    Aldi has been recognised by Which? as the UK’s Cheapest Supermarket for the past 12 consecutive months, with the latest figures showing Aldi was a huge £18.21 cheaper on a basket of shopping than the most expensive supermarket, Waitrose.

    Aldi's version, called Pearl Cast Iron Casserole Dish, has gained popularity since its launch last year and remains a favourite among shoppers. Aldi's version, called Pearl Cast Iron Casserole Dish, has gained popularity since its launch last year and remains a favourite among shoppers.
    Aldi's version, called Pearl Cast Iron Casserole Dish, has gained popularity since its launch last year and remains a favourite among shoppers.

    Aldi stores opening in the coming weeks 

    • Hedge End Retail Park, Southampton - June
    • Eastrea Road, Whittlesey - June 
    • Station Road, Castle Donington - July 
    • William Frost Way, Norwich - July 
    • Eastern Promenade, Porthcawl - July 
    Related topics:AldiJobsM25