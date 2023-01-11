All flights grounded in USA - Federal Aviation Administration issues detailed statement
The news will leave thousands of passengers stranded for the time being
All flights across the United States of America have been grounded due to a technical error. The issue is reportedly an issue with the Federal Aviation Administration’s computer system.
The issue with flights in the USA could have a knock on effect to flights around the world. Included in this could be services heading to and from the UK.
The FAA posted on Twitter about the issue. They said: “The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected. We will provide frequent updates as we make progress.”