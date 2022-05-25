Almost a quarter of UK University students can't afford to buy textbooks

New research has revealed nearly a quarter of the UK’s 2.5 million university students have been unable to afford textbooks required for their courses, due to the rising cost of living, causing fears that underprivileged students will be priced out of higher education.

The study by the learning experience and engagement platform Kortext, in association with OnePoll, asked 1,000 university students about how soaring inflation is impacting their lives.

Students reported that the economic crisis has led to nearly a quarter (23%) not being able to afford textbooks they need for their course, and nearly a fifth (19%) needing to visit a food bank in order to eat, or knowing a coursemate that had done so. The Kortext Student Cost of Living Study 2022 also revealed more than a third (35%) of students are relying on financial help from their family more than ever before, due to the worsening economy, and nearly one in six (16%) are considering leaving their course to get a job. Meanwhile, a third (32%) said the financial crisis had made them think about their course value for money more than before, with more than a third (38%) believing at least some of their tuition fees should be refunded.