An open air cinema is touring the UK this summer - full list of venues and films
The UK’s largest touring outdoor cinema is returning this year with a huge nationwide tour of open-air film screenings.
The tour will kick off in April and will pop up at various scenic spaces across the country to offer film-lovers the chance to enjoy a unique cinematic experience.
What films will be showing?
Adventure Cinema will be showing a range of cult classic films, musicas, family favourites and newly released blockbusters as part of its 2022 tour.
It will celebrate 50 years of ABBA with special showings of Mamma Mia!, while Rocketman will be shown to mark Elton John’s 75th birthday.
A 2022 tour highlight includes a screening of Stephen Spielberg’s widely acclaimed adaptation of the 1957 musical West Side Story.
Sing-a-long screenings of Grease and The Greatest Showman will also be on the tour line-up, along with a showing of Harry Potter in the grounds of a medieval castle.
The full list of films include:
- West Side Story (2021)- Mamma Mia!- Rocketman- Grease sing-a-long- The Greatest Showman sing-a-long- Dirty Dancing- Bohemian Rhapsody- Pretty Woman- Rocky Horror- Harry Potter- Jurassic Park- Pulp Fiction- A Star Is Born- Moulin Rouge- Sister Act- The Princess Bride- Gladiator
What locations will the tour visit?
Adventure Cinema will visit 20 National Trust sites, six medieval castles, heritage properties and country estates across the UK from April 2022.
This year will mark the first time it will visit Scotland, with screenings to be held at Edinburgh’s Dalkeith Country Park.
The full list of tour dates are as follows:
29 April - 1 May
Llancaiach Fawr, TreharrisSaltram House, PlymouthStanley Park, Blackpool
6 - 8 May
Caldicot Castle, MonmouthshireErddig Hall, Wrexham
13 - 15 May
Herrington Country Park, SunderlandOrsett Showground, OrsettYeovil Showground, Yeovil
20 - 22 May
Bedwellty House and Park, TredegarGildredge Park, EastbourneSaltwell Park, Gateshead
27 - 29 May
Margam Country Park, NeathWhatman Park, Maidstone
1 - 2 June, and 20 - 21 July
Owlerton Stadium, Sheffield
3 - 4 June
Botanic Garden of Wales, Carmarthenshire
10 - 12 June
Belvoir Castle, GrathamTredegar House, NewportCoughton Court, Alcester
15 - 17 June
Singleton Park, Swansea
17 - 19 June
Cosmeston Lakes, PenarthShibden Park, HalifaxTorquay Recreation Ground, Torquay
24 - 26 June
Burton Constable Hall, HullCharlton House and Gardens, LondonHuntingdon Racecourse, Huntingdon
1 - 3 July
Osterley Park and House, LondonSalisbury Racecourse, Salisbury
8 - 10 July
Crewe Hall, CreweMountbatten Centre, PortsmouthSwindon Cricket Club, Swindon
15 - 17 July
The Vyne, Basingstoke
22 - 24 July
Greenhead Park, HuddersfieldNewstead Abbey, NottinghamshireWentworth Woodhouse, Rotherham
29 - 31 July
Arlington Court, BarnstapleBute Park, CardiffStadiwm Zip World, Colwyn Bay
5 - 7 August
Calke Abbey, DerbyCarlisle Racecourse, CumbriaClifton Downs, BristolMeridian Showground, Cleethorpes
8 - 10 August
Clevedon Hall, Clevedon
12 - 14 August
Baddesley Clinton, SolihullDalkeith Country Park, DalkeithNewton Abbot Racecourse, Newton Abbot
17 - 19 August
Nutfield Priory, Redhill
19 - 21 August
Beckenham Place Park, BeckenhamDunham Massey, Altrincham
22 - 23 August
Hedingham Castle, Essex
24 - 25 August
Aberystwyth Arts Centre, Aberystwyth
26 - 28 August
Sewerby Hall, BridlingtonDyffryn Gardens, Cardiff
2 - 4 September
Attingham Park, ShrewsburyKnightshayes Court, TiverstonPowis Castle, Welshpool
9 - 11 September
Chirk Castle, WrexhamGawsworth Hall, MacclesfieldTowneley Park, Burnley
16 - 18 September
Lincolnshire Showground, LincolnSprowston Manor, NorwichTaunton Deane Cricket Club, Taunton
How do I get tickets?
Tickets are priced from £14.50 each, plus a booking fee, and are available to buy online via the Adventure Cinema website.
Ticket holders will be offered a 100% money-back guarantee should anything mean that the events cannot go ahead.
