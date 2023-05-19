Presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have broken their social media silence with an exciting I’m A Celebrity South Africa series announcement.

On Thursday (May 18) the pair revealed they would be stepping down from presenting Saturday Night Takeaway to “catch their breaths”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The duo have confirmed they will end their run - at least for the time being - on series 20 and promise to make it one to remember. The light entertainment show has been on screens since 2002.

In a video, Ant said: "We love making Saturday Night Takeaway, but reaching the milestone of 20 series seemed like the perfect time to pause for a little while and catch our breath.”

Most Popular

Dec added: "We still have a momentous 20th series to look forward to first so we will do our best to go out (for now) with a bang in 2024."

Thankfully, the pair will be back on our screens on Friday (May 19) on ITV1 to share unseen clips from the I’m A Celebrity South Africa series after Myleene Klass was crowned the first All Stars legend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad