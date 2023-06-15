Asda makes huge change to blue lights discount scheme - am I eligible and how to sign up
Asda is making a huge change to its blue lights scheme as it cuts the number of eligible items available on discount
Asda is slashing the number of items available on its blue lights discount scheme for NHSworkers and has issued a warning ahead of the changes. The supermarket announced in an email that it will be reducing the scope of its Blue Light discounts just weeks after allowing shoppers to add the Blue Light Card to its Rewards app.
A number of items including frozen food, baby food, all fuel, pet food, non-fresh such as tinned food as well as Smart Price and Just Essentials food will no longer qualify for the 10% discount. The changes will come into effect from Thursday June 15..
The terms and conditions on its website now states: "From 15th June 15 2023, discount is not valid on George/George.com, Asda Online Groceries, Frozen, Non-Fresh Food items, health and beauty, baby, household including pet and laundry, Food to Go, George Home, Homeware and outdoor, entertainment and toys, Asda Tyres, Fuel, all alcohol, Tobacco, Lottery products, Gift Vouchers & Cards, Infant/Formula Milk, Cash-back, Fireworks, Online Games & Instant Tickets, Photo Printing, Saver Stamps, Postage Stamps, ‘Top-Up’ Mobile Phone Cards, any other online Financial Services and Insurances, Pharmacy, café & separate concessions and all items within the Just Essentials by Asda and Smart Price ranges.”
An email sent by Asda to customers with the discount reads: "We are getting in touch as you are a verified Blue Light member with Asda Rewards and we wanted to let you know that from Thursday June 15, you may notice some changes to your current benefit. As part of the ongoing evolution of Asda Rewards, Blue Light Card holders will continue to receive 10% Cashpot benefit on all fresh products in our stores. However you may notice that other products are no longer included in the offer."You will continue to earn Asda Pounds on non-fresh food, clothing, health and beauty, household, entertainment and homeware products in the same way as other Asda Rewards users, and you’ll still be able to make the most of all the other Asda Rewards benefits to continue building your Cashpot."
Blue Light Card - how to sign up
Blue Light Cards offer discounts at a number of retailers, shops and restaurants and are eligible for people in the following professions. To sign up visit the Blue Light website.
4x4 Response Ambulance Service
Blood Bikes
Border Force
British Army
Cave Rescue
Community First Responders
Fire Service
Highways England Traffic Officer
HM Armed Forces Veterans
HM Coastguard
HM Prison Service
Immigration Enforcement
Lowland Search and Rescue
MoD Fire Service
MoD Police
Mountain Rescue
NHS
Police
Red Cross
Reserve Armed Forces
RNLI
Royal Air Force
Royal Marines
Royal Navy
Search and Rescue
Social Care Workers
St Andrews Ambulance
St John Ambulance
UK Visas and Immigration
Asda Rewards app - how to use
To access the Asda Rewards app to get the Blue Light discount you will need to download it via your phone’s app store. You will then be able to start earning cash as you spend in Asda, as well as be offered deals based on your purchases.