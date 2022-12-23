Ashley Banjo has confirmed the news that he has split from his wife Francesca Abbott. The couple had been together for 16 years and are parents to two children.

The dancer and TV personality who famously won Britain’s Got Talent in 2009 with Diversity released an official statement on social media on December 22. Both Banjo and Abbott have been married since 2015.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement reads: “Nearly 18 months ago, we took the difficult decision to separate. After being together for over 16 years, since we were teenagers, this is not a decision that has been taken lightly. It has not been easy and the processing of the situation has not been fast by any means. But we feel that as we approach the new year it is time to share the news with others.”

Children Rose, 3, and Micah, 2, are the pair’s main focus. They explain how they want to ensure that they can “continue as a loving family and give the very best of ourselves as parents”.

Most Popular

“Raising Rose and Micah in a healthy, happy environment is the most important thing to both of us. Sometimes after so many years people just move in different directions, but we do so lovingly and we continue to try and be both the best parents possible and the best of friends to each other,” the statement continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad