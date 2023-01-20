McFly singer and guitarist Tom Fletcher, who is also a children’s author, has backed Blue Peter’s latest competition, The Amazing Authors , in which the winner’s work could be featured on television.

The competition, which runs in partnership with The Reading Agency and BBC Arts , asks young viewers to pen a short story or poem and the winning story will then be brought to life as a book and read by Tom as a CBeebies Bedtime Story .

Aspiring young authors will need to come up with a brilliant main character – human, animal, or completely imaginary – who gets caught up in an amazing adventure.Their work will then be turned into a book and an animation, creating a wonderful story brought to life by award-winning animation studio, Aardman.

It will be read by Tom, both on Blue Peter and on CBeebies Bedtime Stories , and will be made available as a podcast on BBC Sounds . The winner will also get to meet Tom and go behind the scenes at HarperCollins and Aardman to see how characters are illustrated and books are published before receiving a printed version of their story.

Tom said: “I absolutely love sharing stories and books with my own children and seeing their eyes light up as they are transported into another world, so it’s brilliant to be part of the Blue Peter Amazing Authors Competition. I’m still enthralled by children’s books even as an adult, so it will be a real privilege to see what ingenious ideas and characters the kids themselves come up with.”

Blue Peter editor Ellen Evans added: “I’m so looking forward to reading all of the stories that are submitted from our viewers and I have no doubt there are lots of aspiring young writers out there with a huge amount of talent.”

Suzy Klein, Head of Arts and Classical Music TV, said: “Cultivating a lifelong love of reading is central to what we do at the BBC and this competition is an opportunity to celebrate the next generation of brilliant writers. I can’t wait to see the stories our Amazing Authors bring to life and look forward to this wonderful showcase of reading and imagination.”

The competition is open for entries next Friday, January 27, when full details of how to enter, including rules and privacy notice will be on the Blue Peter website.

