Fans of BBC’s Call The Midwife have an emotional rollercoaster ahead of them when they sit down and watch the Christmas Day special. The festive episode will reportedly see two key characters depart Nonnatus House for good.

According to reports, Sister Hilda, who is played by Fenella Woolgar, will be waving goodbye to our television screens before the special episode even begins. She has been called back to the Mother House by Miriam Margolyes’ fear-inducing Mother Mildred.

While Sister Frances, played by Ella Bruccoleri, will join Sister Hilda in heading for the Call The Midwife exit this year. During the episode, due to the winter weather, she falls off her bike causing a birthing emergency, before being sent to Mother House to recover.

Much to viewers’ relief, it might not end up being the last time both characters appear in the drama. An insider told a national newspaper it is possible both Sisters, who joined the BBC One and TBS show in 2019, might return one day. They said: “Ella and Fenella are off doing other things now- but that doesn’t mean they won’t come back again at some point. They’ll both be missed.”

It is not all doom and gloom, however, as the Christmas Special will also see a groundbreaking character return to Call The Midwife. Helen George’s Trixie Franklin makes her way back to the East End.