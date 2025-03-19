Cash from the couch: Top side hustles that allow Fife residents to earn from home revealed

With the cost of living in Scotland rising by an estimated £75 a month in 2024, more locals than ever are looking for ways to supplement their income. And, with new government legislation allowing residents to earn up to £3,000 a year from side hustles without filing a tax return, new research from Trooli (https://www.trooli.com) has revealed the best side gigs that allow Fife locals to earn tax-free cash from the comfort of their homes. Plus, they don’t require any previous experience.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the cost of living in Scotland rising ​​ ​​ by an estimated £75 a month in 2024, more locals than ever are looking for ways to supplement their income. And, with new government legislation allowing residents to earn up to £3,000 a year from side hustles without filing a tax return, new research from Trooli has revealed the best side gigs that allow Lanarkshire locals to earn tax-free cash from the comfort of their homes. Plus, they don’t require any previous experience.

App / website testing

Businesses that are developing apps or websites are always looking for real people to test them out and offer their opinions. Testers do not need any special qualifications, and can expect to be paid between £8-20 for a test that usually only takes around 20 minutes. This is a great option for those looking to make some extra cash around their normal working day, as a simple lunch break could earn them between £19 and £60.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trooli has conducted research into the best (and some of the easiest) side hustles for Fife residents.

Transcribing

Transcribing offers lots of opportunities as a side hustle, from subtitling shows to writing down what was said in legal or medical meetings. This particular graft could earn Brits between £0.65 and £3.50 per minute of audio recording depending on the source, with the average rate being £1.04 a minute. Putting that into perspective, transcribing the entire season of Celebrity Bear Hunt could result in a whopping £446 – a worthwhile sum for hours of binging!

Online surveys

Using online surveys as a side-hustle can seem too good to be true, as it just involves signing up to a website, filling out surveys via email and getting paid in return. Websites such as Swagbucks or Qmee claim that surveys can pay between £0.25 and £10 depending on the survey’s length, paying roughly the equivalent of £6-£9 per hour in the form of cash or vouchers.

There is also the option to take part in focus groups, which offer a much larger payout of £40-£250 , but are slightly harder to come by. Those interested should consider signing up to websites such as Take Part In Research or User Interviews.

Company referrals

Some companies offer a reward when an existing customer refers someone new – like Trooli’s refer a friend scheme. Despite not having an hourly wage equivalent like other hustles, if someone were to refer a friend every month for a year with Trooli’s scheme, they could earn up to £360 in credit on their broadband alone. Octopus Energy has a similar scheme. If someone shares a referral link with a friend who then uses it to switch providers to Octopus, then both parties will get £50 in energy credit – with no limit on the number of people they can refer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Being a brand affiliate

Brands looking to raise their awareness and sales will often use affiliate marketing. Whether via word-of-mouth or through social media, a person promotes a business using a referral link or code which in return earns them money through commission on purchases. Taking advantage of local Facebook groups or asking interested friends and social media followers can be a simple way to pocket some cash. Commission rates can vary between 5% and 20% depending on the product, so how much someone makes is completely up to them!

Dropshipping

Unlike the more hands-on hustles like selling old clothes on Depop or Vinted, dropshipping means you never have to worry about stock. Once set up properly with a third-party supplier, sellers simply forward orders on for the partnered company to fulfil. So, when a customer places an order, their details and payment get sent on to a supplier who will ship the product – meaning less time spent processing orders.

To get into the dropshipping business, sellers need to find suppliers who offer quality products for a niche spot in the market, select an e-commerce platform to set up shop on (such as Etsy, Amazon or Shopify) and manage the product’s listing.

How much is earned is completely up to the dropshipper, as they are the boss of their own business! Earnings depend on the product, profit margins and how much time is dedicated to the business, with successful dropshippers reporting earnings of thousands of pounds per month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Online tutoring / coaching

If Brits think that they are under-qualified to tutor, they can think again. Most tutoring agencies do not require specific qualifications, but do ask that there is a strong understanding of the subject and a GCSE-level proficiency in English. If potential tutors want to brush up on their skills, they can take short online courses (which are often free).

There are multiple options when it comes to online tutoring, such as tutoring English for international students or core subjects for Key Stages 1-3. If already fluent in another language, a person could even consider being a foreign language tutor. Whatever subject and level are chosen, a solid understanding of the current syllabus is crucial.

People can choose to become a freelance tutor or work as part of an agency. Freelance tutoring will require building up their own business but means they have more freedom in their clients, whereas agency tutoring will usually find clients for the tutor but take a commission from the fees. Depending on the subject and the company, tutors can earn £11-£45 an hour with an agency, and £14-£50 freelancing.

Andy Conibere, CEO of Trooli, comments: “With the cost of living crisis worsening, it is understandable that more and more Brits are looking for ways boost their monthly income. And, with the tax threshold for second incomes increasing, side hustles are a more appealing option than ever before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our research shows that there are lots of options for people looking to earn extra cash around their busy schedule and from the comfort of their own homes. However, they all require a reliable and fast internet connection, meaning you will need the best broadband whilst you work. For those looking to get started, we have created a guide to help you optimise your home working set up. So, however you choose to hustle, you can feel confident you are being as productive as possible”.