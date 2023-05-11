CCTV appeal after cat killed by two dogs ‘let off leads’ to enter garden

An owner was forced to watch his cat get killed by two dogs who were apparently deliberately let into a garden, police in South Yorkshire reports. Detectives have released CCTV of three men they are looking to speak to after footage shows them letting the dogs off their leads before the horror attack.

In the footage, the three men are seen approaching a gate before unleashing two of their three dogs into the garden at around 9.20pm on April 5, where they viciously attacked a cat named Loki. The cat's owner then opened their door and was forced to witness the end of the brutal mauling, with the cat dying of its injuries a short while later.

After the event, the men are seen running off with the third dog and the two attacking hounds following close behind. South Yorkshire Police is now appealing to anyone who may have seen the incident or can identify those pictured in the footage.

A force spokesman said: “It is reported that at about 9.20pm on Wednesday 5 April, three men were walking three dogs on leads in West Street, Darfield. They approached a gate, letting two of the dogs off their leads and into the garden.

“The two dogs attacked a cat in the garden before the three men ran off with the third dog, shortly followed by the other two. The occupier opened their door to see the end of the attack on their pet cat. Loki sadly died shortly after.

"Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the men in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries."

Police have released CCTV footage which shows two men who let their dogs off the leads and viciously attack a cat in front of its owner