Celebrity Hunted is due to air on Channel 4 tonight which will see 10 famous faces on the run from a team of highly-skilled former police and intelligence officers, in the hopes of avoiding being caught. In its fifth series, the celebrities will be taking part for Stand Up To Cancer, the joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4.

The ten celebrities will attempt to stay off the radar and remain at large for two weeks as a new crack team of hunters try to hunt them down. With former police officers, intelligence, and army personnel hot on their tails and faces recognisable across the UK, will they be able to remain undetected?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Dunkley, Commissioning Editor for Factual Entertainment at Channel 4 said, “We are delighted to be bringing back one of the most thrilling nationwide chase games with an esteemed group of celebrities supporting the amazing efforts of Stand Up To Cancer.”

Tom Hutchings, Executive Producer for Shine TV added, "Get ready for the adventures of our best set of celebrity fugitives ever as we release them, for the first time, in epic prison break-out style! Expect the unexpected as our fugitives enlist the help of their celebrity friends, hide out in the most daring locations and get chased around the UK by our fearless team of Hunters, headed up by Chief Lisa Theaker."

Most Popular

The contestants have been put into pairs and will have a much more difficult task than the civilian contestants as they are more likely to attract public attention. This year’s line-up features professional dancers, influencers, comedians, actors and an Olympian, and together, they will try to outrun the Hunters in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

Celebrity Hunted season 5 cast

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year’s Stand Up To Cancer special included the likes of athlete Iwan Thomas, Made in Chelsea’s Ollie Locke, Too Hot To Handle star Chloe Veitch, who all turned fugitive in an attempt to hide from the Hunters for two weeks. Olympian Iwan was the only celebrity to complete the two-week stint and was crowned the winner of Celebrity Hunted 2022.

Celebrity Hunted - when is it on & how to watch

Celebrity Hunted will return to Channel 4 on Tuesday (March 28) at 9 pm. Watch the programme live on Channel 4 or on the My4 website.

Celebrity Hunted cast list

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five pairs of celebrities will go head-to-head to see if they can outrun the Hunters in the Stand Up To Cancer Celebrity Hunted special. The cast includes: