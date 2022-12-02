Christmas Dinner 2022: Supermarkets offering cheapest turkeys, stuffing & gravy including Asda, Aldi and Tesco
Christmas 2022 has seen many of having to scale back this year, so it can be helpful to know which supermarkets are offering the best prices on traditional fare
Christmas is just a few short weeks away, with the obligatory adverts doing the rounds on TV and shoppers rushing to buy last-minute gifts. But now December 1 has passed and your decorations no doubt already up and twinkling away, your mind may now be turning to turkey and all the trimmings.
The cost of living crisis means that many of us are having to scale back this year as energy bills soar and record rates of inflation push up the prices of day-to-day household items. Even supermarket value ranges have seen hikes and the cost of most food items you’d find on a Christmas dinner plate such as meat, vegetables and sauces have all risen considerably.
The BBC reports the average Christmas dinner would normally set you back £27.48, but in 2022 it will be around 22% more expensive. Traditional Christmas fare has not escaped the price hikes, with turkey in particular rocketing in cost due to the bird flu crisis.
With budgets tight, it can be helpful to shop around as supermarkets are offering different items at cheaper prices. We trawled through each major UK supermarket’s online site to look for the best deals for the following items:
Prices were correct at the time of writing, but may vary. Here’s a product-by-product break down:
Turkey
- Tesco British frozen small basted whole turkey bird (2.6Kg-3.8KG) - £14 (£5.39/kg)
- Sainsbury’s small British turkey crown (1.5kg-1.9kg) - £16 (£9.41/kg)
- Asda basted small British turkey (average 2.6kg) - £13.50 (£5.19/kg)
- Aldi Ashfields small fresh Turkey crown (average 1.445kg) - £12.93 (£8.95/kg)
- Morrisons small Turkey crown (0.99kg-1.99Kg) - £8.99 (£6.03/kg)
Winner: Morrisons
Pigs in blankets
- Tesco 12 British pigs in blankets (222g) - £2.50
- Sainsbury’s Butcher’s Choice British pork & British bacon pigs in blankets x12 (260g) - £3 (down from £3.25)
- Asda scrummy 12 pigs in blankets (222g) - £2.40
- Aldi Let’s Party pigs in blankets x12 (240g) - £1.99
- Morrisons 12 Pigs In Blankets (210g) - £2.25
Winner: Aldi
Stuffing
- Tesco sage and onion stuffing mix (170g) - 60p
- Sainsbury’s sage and onion stuffing mix (170g) - 65p
- Asda Just Essentials sage and onion stuffing mix (85g x2) - 50p
- Aldi sage and onion stuffing mix (130g) - £1.25
- Morrisons sage and onion stuffing mix (170g) - 55p (down from 59p)
Winner: Asda
Brussels sprouts
- Tesco Redmere Farms sprouts unpeeled (500g) - 95p
- Sainsbury’s Brussels sprouts (500g) - £1
- Asda Sweet & Nutty trimmed Brussels sprouts (200g x2) - £2
- Aldi Nature’s Pick Brussels sprouts (500g) - 95p
- Morrisons Brussels sprouts (500g) - 99p
Winners: Tesco and Aldi
Carrots
- Tesco loose carrots - 45p/kg
- Sainsbury’s loose British carrots - 23p/kg (down from 47p/kg)
- Asda crunchy & sweet carrots (500g) - 25p (50p/kg)
- Aldi Nature’s Pick carrots (500g) - 24p (48p/kg)
- Morrisons carrots (500g) - 35p (70p/kg)
Winner: Sainsbury’s
Parsnips
- Tesco Perfectly Imperfect parsnips (500g) - 49p (98p/kg)
- Sainsbury’s British parsnips loose - 61p/kg (down from £1.22/kg)
- Asda Sweet & Earthy parsnips (500g) - 65p (£1.30/kg)
- Aldi Sweet & Earthy Parsnips (500g) - 49p (98p/kg)
- Morrisons parsnips (500g) - 69p (£1.38/kg)
Winners: Tesco and Aldi
Potatoes
- Tesco large baking potatoes loose - 70p/kg
- Sainsbury’s British baking potatoes loose - 70p/kg
- Asda Just Essentials white potatoes (2.5kg) - £1.15 (46p/kg)
- Aldi Nature’s Pick mini roasting potatoes (1kg) - 69p (69p/kg)
- Morrisons baby potatoes (1kg) - 99p (99p/kg)
Winner: Aldi
Cranberry sauce
- Tesco cranberry sauce (200g) - 80p
- Sainsbury’s cranberry sauce (250ml) - 75p
- Asda cranberry sauce (200g) - 80p
- Aldi Bramwells smooth cranberry sauce (200g) - 55p
- Morrisons cranberry sauce (200g) - 59p (down from £1.09)
Winner: Aldi
Bread sauce
- Tesco Colmans bread sauce mix (40g) - 90p
- Sainsbury’s Inspired to Cook bread sauce mix (40g) - 50p
- Asda Colmans bread sauce mix (40g) - 80p
- Aldi Specially Selected ready-made Bread Sauce (300g) - £1.69
- Morrisons bread sauce mix (40g) - 49p
Winner: Morrisons
Gravy
- Tesco Stockwell & Co gravy granules (200g) - 32p
- Sainsbury’s Hubbard’s Foodstore gravy granules (170g) - 54p
- Asda Just Essentials gravy granules (200g) - 32p
- Aldi Quixo gravy granules (300g) - 95p
- Morrisons Savers gravy granules (200g) - 56p
Winners: Tesco and Asda
Brandy butter
- Tesco brandy butter (200g) - £2
- Sainsbury’s brandy butter (200g) - £2.50
- Asda Extra Special brandy butter (200g) - £2.65
- Aldi Specially Selected brandy butter (200g) - £1.79
- Morrisons French brandy butter (200g) - £2.25
Winner: Aldi
Christmas pudding
- Tesco Christmas pudding (400g) - £2.40
- Sainsbury’s 6-Month mature Christmas pudding (4x100g) - £4
- Asda The Bakery Christmas pudding (400g) - £2.25
- Aldi Specially Selected Buck’s Fizz Christmas pudding (400g) - £4.99
- Morrisons rich fruit Christmas pudding (400g) - £2
Winner: Morrisons
Christmas crackers
- Tesco cube crackers 12-pack silver - £4
- Sainsbury’s Habitat mini crackers silver dots 6-pack - £6
- Asda George Home recyclable family gold cube crackers 12-pack - £3
- Aldi N/A (we could not find an Aldi equivalent of this product either in store or online)
- Morrisons silver family Christmas crackers 12-pack - £4
Winner: Asda
Overall results
- Tesco: £30.11
- Sainsbury’s: £36.48
- Asda: £30.27
- Aldi: £28.51 (missing one item)
- Morrisons: £24.70