Clare Balding has been confirmed by BBC as lead presenter for this year’s live television coverage of Wimbledon. The broadcaster has worked at Wimbledon as a reporter, commentator and presenter for BBC since 1995.

Sporting fans should be familiar with the award-winning presenter by now. Clare presents for BBC Sport, Channel 4 and BT Sport and has lead coverage for numerous events including the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games

Clare Balding, said; “It’s a huge honour to be given this responsibility but I am very aware that no one person can fill Sue’s shoes. This will always be a team effort and we’re lucky that the BBC line-up includes former professionals with huge insight as well as wonderful reporters and commentators.

“It’s my job to bring out the best in them and to help make our viewers feel they have a front row seat on the greatest sporting stage.”

Barbara Slater, director of BBC Sport, said: “We are thrilled to announce Clare as our new lead presenter for Wimbledon. We know she will combine her passion and knowledge for the prestigious event with the trademark energy and professionalism she brings to both those working alongside her and watching at home, and we look forward to her taking up the new role this summer.”

When is Wimbledon 2023?

Wimbledon is due to take place from July 3 to July 16, 2023 at the All England Club in Wimbledon, London.

How to get tickets for Wimbledon 2023?

