The TV schedule is always packed with exciting shows to keep everyone entertained over the busy half-term holiday.

Viewers can tune into a new season of BBC’s Springwatch, watch one budding chef crowned MasterChef’s 2023 champion, and see which talented individual can bring the heat during the Britain’s Got Talent live semi final shows.

However, starting from Monday, May 29, there will be a slight change to ITV’s usual weekday schedule due Britain's Got Talent live shows taking place throughout the week.

Popular ITV soaps Emmerdale and Coronation Street will begin to air at a slightly different time - however, that won’t mean soap lovers will miss out on episodes.

Emmerdale will air at 7pm, while Corrie will be on at 7.30pm - compared to their usual slots of 7.30pm and 8pm respectively.

Each week-night from Monday 29 to June 2, the BGT live shows will air from 8pm to 10pm.

So far, seven Golden Buzzer acts have sailed through to the live show - but fans will have to wait until Saturday to find out who else has secured a place.