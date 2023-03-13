Crufts 2023 took place between March 9 and March 12 this year and dog lovers from across the world flocked to the NEC in Birmingham to watch the annual dog event.Throughout the four day competition, dogs of all shapes and sizes competed in various events.

This year’s Crufts saw The Kennel Club’s 150th Anniversary Celebration Stakes take place for the first time on opening day.This one-off competition marked The Kennel Club’s century and a half and saw the Best in Show winners from the All Breed Championship Dog shows that took place in 2022 take part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crufts prestigious Best in Show winner was announced on Sunday evening and the award saw seven finalists competing to win the big prize. The winners of the Gundog, Working, Pastoral, Terrier, Hound, Utility and Toy dogs categories were competing for 2023’s Best in Show title.

But which contestant was named top dog of Crufts 2023 in the Best in Show category? Here’s everything you need to know.

Most Popular

Who won Crufts Best in Show 2023?

Four-year-old Orca the Lagotta Romagnolo was crowned the winner of Best in Show at Crufts 2023. The pup beat more than 19,000 pooches from around the globe over the competition to claim the number one prize.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dog’s handler is Javier Gonzalez Mendikote, and the Croatian pooch is owned by Sabina Zdunić Šinković and Ante Lučin.

Full list of results for Crufts 2023

Orca the Lagotto Romagnolo was crowned Best in Show at Crufts 2023

Gundog

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winner: Lagotto Romagnolo - Am Gch Kan Trace Very Cheeky Chic (known as Orca)

Reserve: Labrador Retriever - Sh Ch Lapema Masquerade at Sandylands

Working

Winner: Dobermann - Ch Manzart Wise Guy (known as Archie)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reserve: Tibetan Mastiff - Fr Ch Rongshai Du Domaine De Toundra

Pastoral

Winner: Old English Sheepdog - Grk Gr Ch Airzeppeline Delia (known as Delia)

Reserve: Border Collie - Etched in Sand by The Lake (known as Lenor)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Terrier

Winner: Wire Fox Terrier - Ch Blanca Vd Schoenen Bergen (known as Blanca)

Reserve: Border Terrier - Ch Otterbobs Tolson

Hound

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winner: Irish Wolfhound - Ch Sade Paris (known as Paris)

Reserve: Basset Griffon Vendeen (Grand) - Ch Forget-Me-Not V Tum-Tum’s Vriendjes

Utility

Winner: Poodle (Standard) - Ch Huffish Rewrite The Stars with Atastar (known as Jake)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reserve: Japanese Akita Inu - Sh Ch Dai Kichi Go Shun’you Kensha

Toy

Winner: Cavalier King Charles Spaniel - Ch Ellemich American Express (known as Dublin)

Reserve: Yorkshire Terrier - Ch/multi Ch Royal Precious Jp’s F4 Conan

Advertisement Hide Ad