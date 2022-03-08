Dancing on Ice final forced off air in ITV schedule shake-up

The Dancing On Ice final has been moved from 20 March (Photo: ITV)

The final of ITV’s Dancing on Ice has been forced off air in a major TV schedule shake-up.

Viewers of the hit show were expecting to find out who will be crowned winner of the series on 20 March, but will now be forced to wait another week.

Why has the final been moved?

The final has been moved from its original slot on Sunday 20 March to make way for a football match.

ITV has instead decided to broadcast the FA Cup Quarter final in a double bill of footballing action.

The second game, Liverpool v Nottingham Forest, kicks off at 6pm.

This means that Dancing On Ice’s usual start time of 6.30pm will not be possible.

The stars of Dancing On Ice 2022 (Photo: ITV)

When will the final be on TV?

An ITV spokesperson confirmed that Dancing On Ice will be having a week off, with the final now due to take place a week later than planned.

Viewers can watch the series finale on Sunday 27 March.

Who is still in the competition?

Last week saw paralympian Stef Reid become the latest celebrity to be eliminated from the show after a tense skate-off against BMX Olympic medal winner Kye Whyte.

The BMX rider was saved from elimination for a fourth time, with the judges unanimously voting Stef off.

The celebrities still in the running to be crowned the winner are Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyat, Connor Ball from The Vamps, Olympian Kye Whyte, former Strictly Come Dancing star Brendon Cole, and Regan Gascoigne, son of legendary footballer Paul Gascoigne.