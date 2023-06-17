News you can trust since 1871
Delta Airlines crew member arrested at Edinburgh airport before takeoff leaving flight cancelled

A Delta flight from Edinburgh to New York was cancelled after a 61-year-old crew member was arrested.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 17th Jun 2023, 15:01 BST- 1 min read

A flight travelling from Edinburgh to New York was forced to be cancelled on Friday (June 16) after a crew member was arrested before takeoff. Delta Airlines said one of its staff, a 61-year-old man, was taken into custody at Edinburgh airport at around 10am, the STV news reported.

The flight, which was due to travel to New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport was cancelled and customers were provided with alternative flights. Delta Airlines confirmed the arrest in a statement.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Delta confirms that one of its crew was taken into custody this morning at EDI Airport. Delta is assisting the authorities with their ongoing enquiries. Delta’s EDI-JFK flight has been cancelled and customers are being re-accommodated. We apologise to customers impacted by the cancellation.”

Police have also confirmed the arrest. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10am on Friday, June 16, a 61-year-old man was arrested at Edinburgh airport in connection with the Railways and Transport Safety Act 2003. Enquiries are ongoing.”

    A Delta flight from Edinburgh to New York was cancelled after a 61-year-old crew member was arrested. (Photo credit should read Derek Blair/AFP via Getty Images)A Delta flight from Edinburgh to New York was cancelled after a 61-year-old crew member was arrested. (Photo credit should read Derek Blair/AFP via Getty Images)
