Jodie Whittaker has found a new home on another BBC series since bidding farewell to Doctor Who, according to a report. The 40-year-old actress, who played the much-loved thirteenth Doctor, will star in the compelling prison drama Time.

The series, fronted by Sean Bean and Stephen Graham, was renewed in March 2022 following its explosive and tense first series.

The critically acclaimed three-parter revolves around criminal Mark Cobden (Bean) and security officer Eric McNally (Graham) and their tough lives inside a UK prison system. Whitaker will play an inmate as the show is set to take place in a women’s jail.

A source told the publication: “This is a fantastic role for Jodie, and not just because she’s joining forces with a top writer and starring in a show which has already proved a hit.

“Playing a prisoner banged up behind bars is also a massive departure for her, given that she became best known for playing a heroic figure who roamed the universe. But that’s exactly the sort of challenging part Jodie would have wanted.”

Jodie made her sensational exit from the sci-fi series during the one-and-a-half hour long episode of The Power of the Doctor, when she regenerates into David Tennant.

