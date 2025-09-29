Drivers risk insurance claims for doing this one thing, expert warns

It comes as UK motorists apologise at the scene of an accident - despite not being at fault | SWNS

Millions of motorists have apologised at the scene of an accident despite not being at fault - potentially risking their insurance claim.

A survey of 2,000 drivers found 44 per cent have been involved in a collision, with 32 per cent of these saying ‘sorry’ to the other parties.

Yet, 12 per cent did so despite not being at fault – something that could be used against them in the claims process.

While another 10 per cent apologised even though they weren’t sure who was to blame.

According to Confused.com, whether you think you’re in the wrong or not, you should avoid an apology at the scene of the accident, as it could be argued by the other party as an admission of fault.

Despite not legally accepting responsibility by apologising, the other insurer could try to use it against you at a later date.

It also emerged that, of all respondents polled, 18 per cent would not confidently know what to do in the immediate aftermath of an incident.

Rhydian Jones, motoring expert at Confused.com, which commissioned the poll, said: “Being involved in an accident on the roads isn’t something pleasant to think about, but it’s important that motorists are prepared and know what to do if this happens.

“Checking for injuries, getting everyone to safety, exchanging details with those involved, and recording details of the accident scene sit at the top of people’s minds.

“While these are the right things to do, many people don’t prioritise calling their insurer and naturally apologise.

“It’s important not to apologise at the scene, as this could be perceived as an admission of guilt and impact any claim you try to make.”

The study also found a quarter of 18- to 24-year-olds said sorry despite not being at fault following an incident.

However, those aged 25- to 34 were the most likely to do so, with 61 per cent admitting to fault, despite 22 per cent not being to blame.

Older adults were much less likely to do so, with only 14 per cent of those aged 55- to 64 and 18 per cent of over 65s saying sorry.

The research, carried out via OnePoll, also found that despite 82 per cent feeling confident they’d know what to do if involved in a road accident, the figure revealed otherwise.

Almost half (45 per cent) of those who have been involved in an incident admitted to not taking the details of the other driver, while almost 61 per cent didn’t take photo or video evidence of the scene itself.

Half also failed to alert their insurance company at the time of the incident.

It also emerged that six per cent have not reported an accident they were involved in to their insurance company at all.

And 49 per cent didn’t realise that road accidents should be declared to their insurance company even if they don’t intend to claim.

Not doing so can void policies, increase insurance prices, and risk future coverage refusals.

Following the findings, car insurance experts at Confused.com have revealed insights into what to do if you are involved in a road traffic accident.

This includes checking for injuries, calling emergency services if necessary, and exchanging details with the other driver.

Rhydian Jones, motoring expert at the brand, added: “With more than 128,000 road users being involved in a road accident in 2024, it is more important than ever that motorists are aware of the steps to take should this happen to them, to avoid landing themselves in hot water.

“Even if you don’t want to make a claim, it’s important that your insurer knows about any accident you’ve been involved in to reassess your policy.

“Insurance is in place to keep you and our roads safe, as well as making the aftermath of a car accident as straightforward as possible.”