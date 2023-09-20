Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anticipation is growing over EA Sports FC 24, as we are now just days from the game’s early release. The game, which is being released by EA Sports, has replaced the much loved ‘FIFA’ games.

This is a landmark game for the franchise. Aside from breaking away from football’s governing body, they have also made a whole host of changes, including adding women into Ultimate Team.

Ultimate Team is undoubtedly the most popular game mode on the game, as it allows you to build a team of a variety of footballers from around the world, and play against people online in a variety of different game modes.

LIke previous years, if you pre-order the ultimate edition of EA Sports FC 24, you get the game on Friday, September 22, seven days before general release, which is on Friday, September 29.

Aside from getting the game a week early, you also get to, enjoy a Nike Ultimate Team Campaign, receive 4,600 FC Points and more when you pre-order EA SPORTS FC 24 Ultimate Edition.

When is the EAFC 24 web app released?

Prior to the game being released on consoles, developers release what is known as the ‘web app’ for Ultimate Team, which allows people to open packs early, trade players, buy and sell players and do almost everything bar play an actual game.

It’s a great way to ease yourself into the game, and gives you a couple of days to get some coins together and build a team that will be waiting for you when you’re able to get onto the console version.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is the EA Sports FC 24 cover star.