The BBC has confirmed that popular soap EastEnders will have an extended episode later this month where all will be revealed regarding the truth about the missing character Rose Knight.

The episode is set to air on Thursday June 22, 2023 and questions will be answered about Knight, who was the first wife of Walford patriarch George Knight, who is played by James Bond star Colin Salmon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier in the week, long term resident Phil Mitchell begins to do some digging on Knight’s past for the suspicious Linda Carter. As the week progresses, Phil begins to delve deeper into the former boxer’s past before all is revealed in that episode.

Speculation has begun to grow amongst fans that Rose Knight could in fact be Cindy Beale, with Michelle Collins set to reprise the role this year, despite being ‘killed off’ in prison off screen 25 years ago.

Most Popular

It’s now possible that Cindy’s death was faked, and she could have started a new life as Rose Knight. The highly anticipated episode could also reintroduce Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) who is also making a return after a break.

George Knight is Elaine Peacock's partner