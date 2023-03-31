News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
3 hours ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
4 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
4 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
5 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
6 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Easter pet ranges 2023: What to buy for your cats and dogs from Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, B&M and Amazon

Here is a full list of supermarket stores and retailers selling customised Easter eggs for pets

Ayaan Ali
By Ayaan Ali
Published 31st Mar 2023, 16:41 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 16:47 BST

Major supermarkets and retailers across the country are filled with plenty of Easter themed goodies for customers - including some for pets. With Easter fast approaching, pet owners will no doubt be scouring stores in search of the perfect treats for their furry friends.

Some stores have opted to create fun and pet-friendly food products at low prices. The items made from Carob, a chocolate alternative, are designed specifically for dogs and cats to enjoy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

These treats are available from a range of high street retailers to make Easter weekend special for everyone. Here’s a full list of places where you can buy them.

Morrisons

Most Popular

    Sold at £3 each, the Webbox Easter egg for dogs and Easter egg for cats are a wonderful treat for animals this Easter. You can grab the treats in-stores or online.

    Stephanie Milner, Morrisons pet food buying manager said: “This is a first for Morrisons and we’re thrilled to be putting these on our shelves so even pets can enjoy a classic Easter treat. We know what a big part pets play in our customers’ lives so we’re excited to be able to include them in our Easter celebrations.”

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Sainsbury’s

    Sainsbury are also selling their Webbox pet range at £5. The ingredients include Vegetable Oil, Carob Powder, Soya, Milk Powder, Whey (Milk) and are gluten free.

    B&M

    The homeware store is selling Easter eggs for dogs and cats as low as £2. The Barking Mad Dog Easter Egg, made from ‘dog-safe carob’, is £2.50 whilst their Barking Mad Cat Easter Egg is priced at £2.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad
    The Barking Mad Dog Easter Egg
    The Barking Mad Dog Easter Egg
    The Barking Mad Dog Easter Egg

    Amazon

    If you’re looking to splash the cash on a luxury gift item for your pet, Amazon has the perfect Easter basket for dogs. This beautiful gift set is filled with a selection of four different dog-safe carob chocolate treats. Sold for £19.95, you can order it from here.

    CatsDogsMorrisons