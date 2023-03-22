World renowned musician Ed Sheeran has revealed he "didn’t want to live any more" after the deaths of two close friends including SBTV founder Jamal Edwards and cricketer Shane Warne in 2022.

Speaking to Rolling Stone magazine, the Shape of You singer said he had dealt with depression "throughout my life" and felt the feelings resurface last year after Warne and Edwards both died.

Edwards died suddenly from a heart attack in February 2022 after taking cocaine and drinking alcohol, a coroner concluded. The two shared a close bond as Edwards is credited with giving Sheeran his first big break.

Sheeran, who boasts almost 78 million monthly listeners on Spotify said that the tragedy was the catalyst that enabled him to kick a drug habit that he developed in his 20s. "I remember just being at a festival and being like, ‘Well, if all of my friends do it, it can’t be that bad,’" he said. "And then it just turns into a habit that you do once a week and then once a day and then, like, twice a day and then, like, without booze. It just became bad vibes.”

Speaking about Edwards’ tragic death, Sheeran said: "I would never, ever, ever touch anything again, because that’s how Jamal died," he added. "And that’s just disrespectful to his memory to even, like, go near."

During his sit down with Rolling Stone, Sheeran was full of praise for his wife,Cherry Seaborn, who encouraged him to seek help.

"No one really talks about their feelings where I come from," he said. "People think it’s weird getting a therapist in England.… I think it’s very helpful to be able to speak with someone and just vent and not feel guilty about venting.

Ed Sheeran is back with a new Disney+ documentary (Getty)