News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

Elon Musk announces he has hired new Twitter CEO with NBC’s Linda Yaccarino reportedly lined up

Musk announced in December he would hire a new CEO for Twitter after purchasing the company for more than $40 billion in October 2022

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 12th May 2023, 11:38 BST- 1 min read

Current Twitter CEO Elon Musk has revealed he has found a new chief executive to run the company, with him ‘transitioning’ to another role. Musk announced the news on the social media platform, which he purchased last year.

In a tweet he said: “Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for Twitter. She will be starting in six weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite announcing someone was lined up for the role, he didn’t mention anything about the person, aside from the fact she is a woman and will start in around six weeks time, which would be the end of June.

On Thursday evening (May 11), the Wall Street Journal reported that NBC Universal’s head of advertising, Linda Yaccarino is in talks to take up the role according to people familiar with the situation.

Most Popular

    Yaccarino is an industry advocate for finding better ways to measure the effectiveness of advertising. She was a key figure in the launch of NBC’s ad-supported Peacock streaming service.

    Twitter CEO Elon Musk welcomed Tucker Carlson's move to the siteTwitter CEO Elon Musk welcomed Tucker Carlson's move to the site
    Twitter CEO Elon Musk welcomed Tucker Carlson's move to the site
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Musk’s current tenure at Twitter has been marred with controversy with a lot of new changes being rolled out since he acquired the company seven months ago. In December, he tweeted: “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job.”

    Related topics:Elon MuskTwitter