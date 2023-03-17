Everybody’s Talking About Jamie has announced the UK tour which will begin in September 2023 and run all the way through to May 2024.This will be the West End show’s second UK tour with dates planned in 18 venues so far.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie will visit theatres all over the country including The Peacock Theatre in London, King’s Theatre in Glasgow, and the Theatre Royal in Brighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The touring cast of the stage show was revealed on March 16, with Ivano Turco (from Cinderella and Get Up, Stand Up!) as main character Jamie New.

The cast also features Rebecca McKinnis (We Will Rock You, Dear Evan Hansen), Talia Palamathanan (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Tour and film) and Shobna Gulati (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie West End and Film). Everybody’s Talking About Jamie follows British schoolboy Jamie New who aims to overcome prejudice by becoming a drag queen.

Most Popular

After the show debuted on the West End, it was nominated for several Olivier awards and turned into a film in 2021. The musical is inspired by the 2011 British television documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16 directed by Jenny Popplewell.

But when will the Everybody’s Talking About Jamie UK tour start and how can you get tickets? Here’s everything you need to know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie UK tour dates

September 7 – 17 2023 – The Lowry, Salford

September 19 – 23 2023 – Empire Theatre, Sunderland

September 25 – 30 2023 – Theatre Royal, Nottingham

October 2 – 7 2023 – Churchill Theatre, Bromley

October 9 – 14 2023 – Hippodrome Theatre, Birmingham

October 23 – 28 2023 – Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff

October 31 – November 11 2023 – Theatre Royal, Brighton

November 14 – 19 2023 – Grand Theatre, Leeds

November 21 – 25 2023 – Winter Gardens, Blackpool

November 28 – December 2 2023 – Venue Cymru, Llandudno

December 12– 30 2023 – New Theatre, Oxford

January 16 – 20 2024 – Theatre Royal, Newcastle

January 23– 27 2024 – Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton

January 29 – February 3 2024 – New Victoria Theatre, Woking

February 9 – March 23 2024 – The Peacock Theatre, London

April 9 – 20 2024 – Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield

April 22 – 27 2024 – Empire Theatre, Liverpool

May 13 – 18 2024 – King’s Theatre, Glasgow

How to get tickets to Everybody’s Talking About Jamie UK tour

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for the Everybody’s Talking About Jamie UK tour are available to buy now, apart from Sheffield and London shows which will go on sale soon.

Tickets for the Bristol, Brighton, Liverpool, Sunderland, Oxford, Woking and Glasgow shows are available on ATG Tickets. Tickets for other venues are available on the individual venue sites.