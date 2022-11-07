News you can trust since 1871
FA Cup draw: When is it, what time does it start, how to watch on TV - full list of second round ball numbers

The draw for the final stage of the FA Cup before Premier League teams are introduced takes place on Monday (November 7).

By Ethan Evans
8 hours ago - 2 min read

The FA Cup draw for the second round is just around the corner as the 151-year-old competition begins to take shape ahead of the Qatar World Cup in November. Ball numbers now allocated, it’s set to take place on Monday (November 7).

A number of non-league football clubs are represented in the 40 team line-up, including the likes of Chippenham Town and Alvechurch who earned upset victories over Lincoln and Cheltenham in the opening round. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s Wrexham are also included in the draw having defeated Oldham Athletic.

English Football League One and Two teams also feature in the second round draw. For example, Portsmouth, who triumphed over Hereford Town on Friday (November 4), as well as the likes of Barnsley, Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton Athletic.

The second round of the FA Cup also marks the final stage before the major teams of the Premier League are introduced. Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and a number of others will enter in round three which takes place early 2023.

    As football clubs up and down the English footballing pyramid continue to struggle financially, especially during the ongoing crippling cost of living crisis, a good run in this competition could be more vital now than ever before. Teams who win in the second round will receive £67,000 each.

    When is the FA Cup second round draw and how to watch on TV

    The draw is scheduled to take place on Monday (November 7). It will be broadcast live on BBC Two with coverage commencing at 7pm as proceedings are expected to get underway at 7.05pm. The draw can also be watched via a livestream on the official FA Cup Facebook and Twitter accounts, as well as online through the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

    FA Cup second round ball numbers

    1. Forest Green Rovers

    2. Barnsley

    3. Boreham Wood

    4. Curzon Ashton or Cambridge United

    5. Dagenham & Redbridge

    6. Accrington Stanley

    7. Solihull Moors or Hartlepool United

    8. AFC Fylde or Gillingham

    9. Peterborough United or Salford City

    10. Farnborough

    11. Grimsby Town

    12. Milton Keynes Dons

    13. Ebbsfleet United

    14. Carlisle United AFC

    15. Bracknell Town or Ipswich Town

    16. Chippenham Town

    17. Sheffield Wednesday

    18. Portsmouth

    19. Shrewsbury Town

    20. Buxton

    21. Charlton Athletic

    22. Weymouth or AFC Wimbledon

    23. Newport County AFC

    24. Stockport County

    25. King’s Lynn Town

    26. Stevenage

    27. Fleetwood Town

    28. Burton Albion

    29. Harrogate Town

    30. Exeter City

    31. Torquay United or Derby County

    32. Bristol Rovers

    33. Walsall

    34. Wrexham AFC

    35. Crewe Alexandra

    36. Barnet or Chelmsford City

    37. Woking or Oxford United

    38. Chesterfield

    39. Alvechurch

    40. Mansfield Town

    When will FA Cup second round games be played?

    Once you know who your favourite team will face in the second round of the FA Cup, you will not need to wait long until the match kicks off. Second round ties will be played on the weekend of November 26, 2022.

