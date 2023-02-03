Dave Wells, 34, had been on a two-year fixed-rate mortgage at 3.7% after he bought a three-bed home in North London with his wife, Alissa Wells, 34, in 2021. The fixed rate is now due for renewal and Dave, a public affairs director, got a shock when checking his mortgage hub.

The couple, who have a two-month-old daughter, discovered after April, their mortgage rate is set to nearly double to 6.6% - an extra £1,100 a month. They have said there is no way they can afford the increase and that they’ll have to find a new mortgage provider.

Dave said: "When we bought the house, we did everything we were told to do by the government. We deliberately bought a house we could afford - the monthly repayments were well within our ark of affordability. But an extra £1,100 - there’s no way we can afford that.

"We were told two years ago that 3.7% was high and it would go down, but that’s totally changed now. We’re going to have to go back to the market at the end of our current fixed-rate.I knew the rate would go up from 3.7%, but I didn’t expect the rate to start with a six!"

They say despite both having "well-paid jobs" the new monthly cost is too high, especially with a new baby. Dave added: “We both have good jobs, and yet we’re really worried."An extra £1,100 a month - who on Earth can afford that?

A family say their mortgage will increase by £1,100 a month

"We need to know what the government’s plan is to help households - the £70 a month for bills isn’t even scratching the surface as it is.”