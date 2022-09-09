The Queen’s fashion represented Britishness, and she always had her own style, regardless of current trends.

Her Majesty passed away September 8 at the age of 96, and was last photographed in a tartan skirt when meeting the new PM, Liz Truss.

TOPSHOT - Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and new Conservative Party leader and Britain’s Prime Minister-elect Liz Truss meet at Balmoral Castle in Ballater, Scotland, on September 6, 2022, where the Queen invited Truss to form a Government. - Truss will formally take office Tuesday, after her predecessor Boris Johnson tendered his resignation to Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo by Jane Barlow / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JANE BARLOW/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Many branded the outfit as grandmotherly rather than regal, but she sported these patterns in the early years of her reign.

Princess Elizabeth of York, future Queen Elizabeth II, wearing a gown of lime green with a royal stuart tartan sash, dances with David Bogle at the Aboyne Ball, on September 9, 1949 during the Royal couple’s holidays in Scotland. (Photo by INTERCONTINENTALE / AFP) (Photo by -/INTERCONTINENTALE/AFP via Getty Images)

Before becoming queen, her wedding day was one of the moments where she was most in the public eye. She got married to Phillip Mountbatten November 20 1947.

People began to take more notice of her fashion from this day onwards.

The dress’ final design was approved less than three months before the big day, and took 350 people to make.

Norman Hartnell’s creation was inspired by a Botticelli painting, and was made from duchess satin.

This material was difficult to acquire in post-war Britain, and at the time, there were clothing rations. The UK government gave the then-princess 200 extra ration coupons for the dress.

Even women from across the UK posted their clothing rations to Her Majesty to help make the dress. The princess had to post them back, but many think this showed how much the public admired her.

The dress was embellished with a whopping 10,000 seed-pearls, which would later become a staple for the royal’s iconic look.

Princess Elizabeth of England and Prince Philip are seen on their wedding day 20th November 1947, in London. (Photo by CENTRAL PRESS / AFP) (Photo by -/CENTRAL PRESS/AFP via Getty Images)

Throughout the 40s, her dresses had clean silhouettes, with a tighter waist, which were iconic of the period.

Princess Elizabeth poses with her father, King George VI, her mother Queen Elizabeth and her sister Princess Magaret in February 1947 in Cape Town during her first official state visit to South Africa. - The Queen and Princesses are British fashion ambassadors on this trip, and as such have benefited from special textile points granted by the Department of Trade. (Photo by Sport and General Press Agency Limited / AFP) (Photo by -/Sport and General Press Agency L/AFP via Getty Images)

Her coronation dress, worn on June 2 1953, was again designed by Harnell and featured pearls. It was embellished with gold and silver thread to celebrate the occasion.

The Queen made one request - that the dress be embriodered with the national flowers from Britain and the Commonwealth.

Her robe was made by the Royal School of Needlework and took two months and 3,500 hours to complete. It had a symbolic meaning - the border featured ears and olive branches to represent peace and plenty.

Portrait taken on June 2, 1953 shows Britain Queen Elizabeth II during her coronation, which was the first to be televised. AFP PHOTO (Photo by STRINGER / AFP) (Photo by STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images)

The following decade saw the royal’s style become more formal, with the addition of matching tailored jackets and brooches.

President Eisenhower and HM Queen Elizabeth II inspecting a Guard of Honor at the gates of Balmoral, Scotland, August 28th 1959. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

In the 60s, her clothing really came into its own. There was more playfulness - her dresses were a-line shaped, and she began embracing more patterned clothing. But, her hats and pearl necklesses still remained.

Queen Elizabeth II patting on the forehead of a horse while Ethiopian emperor Haile Selassie (1892 - 1975) is standing next to her during her visit to Ethiopia, 5th February 1965. (Photo by Terry Fincher/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Her clothing in the 70s seemed to form the style for the rest of her life. She was often seen sporting structured hats and matching dresses and jackets.

Queen Elizabeth II in Deptford, during a walkabout to commemorate her Silver Jubilee, London, UK, 9th June 1977. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

From the 80s and beyond, the royal embraced more colour into her wardrobe. Queen Elizabeth II began wearing patterned and brightly coloured matching garments with hats.