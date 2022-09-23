FIFA 23: New soundtrack released for EA Sports game - including Jack Harlow, Central Cee and more
Previous soundtracks on FIFA have included the likes of Sam Fender and Billie Eilish
EA Sports has released the soundtrack for the upcoming FIFA 23 video game.
The video game is just days from being fully released, with anticipation building for what many are believing will be the best edition of the game.
As we edge closer to the release, more information is being released about the game, including the soundtrack.
The release of new music to be on the game comes shortly after the web app was released, followed by the Companion app.
Here’s every trackset to be on FIFA 23
- Nail Tech - Jack Harlow
- Obsessed With You - Central Cee
- Waterfall - Disclosure, RAYE
- Finesse - Pheelz, BNXN fka Buju
- Forever&more - ROLE MODEL
- Pull Up - Koffee
- Playground - Bru-C
- Lift Off - Labrinth
- First Flight To Mars - Ark Woods
- Voodoo - Badshah, J Balvin, Tainy
- Rollout - Young Franco, Jay Prince, Scruffizzer & Close Counters
- All The Highs - San Holo
- All I Want - Lane 8, Arctic Lake
- Season - Smoke DZA, Girl Talk
- On Your Own - Hayden James, Cassian, Elderbrook
- Run em Down - Graham Lake, Avelino
- Daydreaming - Harry Stone
- Ojitos Lindos - Bad Bunny, Bomba Estereo
- Sorry I’m Not Sorry - P Money, Whiney
- a-Okay - Blackwave, Abhi The Nomad
- Falling Apart - Sea Girls
- Bricks in the Wall - Hak Baker
- Walking on Water - The Knocks, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
- Hello Alien - Nathan Day
- Wanna Stay - Luude, Dear Sunday
- Firepit - Phantoms, Big Wild
- Ahora y Siempre - Quevedo, Linton
- Feel It - Crooked Colours
- Dog Food - IDK, Denzel Curry
- Run Run - Shenseea
- You’ve Done Enough - Gorgon City, DRAMA
- I’m not okay - sadeyes, Lil Xtra, nothing,nowhere
- High Level - James BKS, The Big Hash
- Hayya Hayya (Better Together) - Trinidad Cardona, Davido, Aisha
- Sirens - Flume, Caroline Polacheck
- The Reapers - LYAM, Wiki
- Big Talk - SOFY
- Maybe Not - Manga Saint Hilare, Jelani Blackman
- Lifted - Joy Club, TIEKS
- Fix your face - seeyousoon
- Skelele - Bad Boy Timz, Olamide
- Hardware - Monty, Visages, PAV4N, Strategy
- 40-16 Building - NAS
- Payback - Kojey Radical, Knucks
- Must Be Love - Tseba, Electric Fields
- Let Me Be Great - Sampa the Great, Angelique Kidjo
- Dreamer - LODATO, Janice Robinson
- Behind The Sun - ODESZA
- Kise - Lous and The Yakuza
- Times Change - Mall Grab, D Double E, Novelist
- Man Nennt Mich - Eunique
- People - Kungs, The Knocks
- Don’t Be Scared, Chase & Status, Takura
- Papi bones - FKA Twigs, Shygirl
- Forbidden Feelingz - Nia Archives
- White City - Willow Kayne
- Can’t Sleep - Venice
- Better - Michael Calfan, Leo Stannard
- Drive - moa moa
- Zatoichi - Denzel Curry, slowthai
- Green Light - AC Slater, Bleu Chair, Moksi, Kate Wild
- M.I.A - SOHN
- Full Round Table - Chappaqua Wrestling
- Sunshine - wh0
- So Sick Of Me - Haich Ber Na
- T.T.Y.N - Moksi - Diede
- Quiet On Set - Remi Wolf
- Tonight - Phoenix, Ezra Koenig
- Ready4dem - Watch the Ride, Emz
- Madan (King) - Bakermat
- Tierra Zanta - Trueno, Victor Heredia
- Fun - Biig Piig
- Aquamarine - Danger Mouse, Black Thought, Michael Kiwanuka
- Passed Tense - George FitzGerald, Panda Bear
- Disco Closure - Milkblood
- Mama Used to Say - Edd
- Heritage - Regents, Cartridge, Strategy
- Hurt Me - Cryalot
- Disturb Them - Gardna, MC Spyda, Selecta J-Man
- Fils de joie - Stromae
- DC Rot - yune pinku
- Look - Doss
- Not Yours - Effy
- Smthng - Muddy Monk
- Stuck In The Middle - Greentea Peng
- Otomo - Bonobo, O’Flynn
- Pedi - Baby Tate
- Made of Gold - Ibeyi, Oa Salieu
- Saoko - Rosalia
- Spitting Off the Edge of the World - Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Perfume Genius
- Breathe In - Nightmares On Wax, Oshun
- Tenia Razon - Daniela Lalita
- Ounana - Bianca Costa
- Jagna - Alewya
- Kuzola - Pongo
How to buy FIFA 23
People can still pre-order FIFA 23 and purchase it from Game. It costs £64.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series X, £54.99 on PS4 and Xbox One and £34 on Nintendo Switch.
