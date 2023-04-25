News you can trust since 1871
Channel 4’s First Dates star Fred Sirieix: Who is the French host’s fiancee and famous daughter?

Fred Sirieix is recognisable for hosting the popular Channel 4 dating show First Dates

Ayaan Ali
By Ayaan Ali
Published 25th Apr 2023, 10:04 BST- 2 min read

French chef and TV host Fred Sirieix is best-known for playing matchmaker to singletons on the Channel 4 show First Dates.

Fred first joined the cast of the show in 2013, starring alongside waitress Cici Coleman and, barman Merlin Griffiths, among others.

The 51-year-old originally from Limoges, France, also hosted BBC’s Million Pound Menu and travelled across the world with renowned chefs Gordon Ramsay and Gino D’Campo as part of their joint ITV series, Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip.

His other TV appearances include 8 out of 10 Cats, Would I Lie to You? and Celebrity Juice as well as appearing on the celebrity edition of Gogglebox alongside his fiancée.

    Previously, Fred worked as the general manager at Michelin-starred French restaurant Galvin at Windows located in London.

    Who is Fred Sirieix’s partner?

    Fred prefers to keep his love life out of the spotlight, although he has made it known to the public he is currently engaged to a Jamaican woman who he refers to as “fruitcake.”

    On his Instagram page, he regularly posts snaps of the two enjoying nights out and luxury holidays together.

    The pair have been dating since 2018. Opening up about their first meeting, the TV host recalled: "It was so beautiful. When I saw her I fell in love and she smiled because she knew."

    Fred and his partner ‘Fruitcake’ on Celebrity GoggleboxFred and his partner ‘Fruitcake’ on Celebrity Gogglebox
    Fred, who has never been married, was once in a serious and long-term relationship with his former partner Alex. The couple shared two children together - daughter Andrea 18 and son Lucien, 13.

    Who is Fred’s famous daughter?

    Fred’s daughter Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix is a professional British diver. Andrea competed for the first time at the Tokyo 2020, where she won a gold medal.

