A snake which was found ‘slithering’ through a busy park has been rescued by the RSPCA. The five foot boa constrictor was discovered at the green space by a member of the public earlier this month.

The reptile, which has now been named Lulu, was found in ‘poor conditions’ with respiratory issues and ulcers in its mouth. The animal charity issued urgent medical treatment after the creature’s rescue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Dale Grant collected the snake on May 12. He said: “Poor Lulu was discovered slithering through a local park in Surbiton in poor condition, following a call from a member of the public. We’re grateful they called as she would not have survived if she’d been left without vet treatment.

“We hope she will make a full recovery, she’s now in the specialist care of our vets and will hopefully be moved to our reptile unit at Brighton Animal Centre. Exotic pets appear to be increasing in popularity and the number of related incidents dealt with by the RSPCA has risen in recent years.

Most Popular

“The needs of exotics can be challenging to meet because they are fundamentally linked to certain behaviours, diets or environmental conditions in the animal’s natural environment that can be difficult to replicate in a home. Unlike cats or dogs these animals have not undergone years of domestication, therefore they are wild animals kept in captivity and their needs are the same as in the wild.”

Lulu was found at a park in London earlier this month

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad