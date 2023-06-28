A man has admitted to the murders of a father and son who were shot dead in two villages six miles apart. The bodies of Gary Dunmore, 57, and Joshua Dunmore, 32, were found at properties in The Row, Sutton, and Meridian Close, Bluntisham, Cambridgeshire, on March 29 this year.

Police were called to Bluntisham shortly after 9pm that evening where Joshua’s body was found inside a house with a gunshot wound. Shortly after Gary’s body was found with gunshot wounds at a property in The Row, Sutton.

Stephen Alderton, of no fixed address, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court today (Wednesday, June 28) where he pleaded guilty to two counts of murder. The 67-year-old was wearing a grey polo shirt and blue jeans.

The defendant apparently showed no emotion when he appeared and family members of the victims were present in court. Alderton spoke only to confirm his name and to enter his pleas before Judge Mark Bishop remanded him in custody to be sentenced on October 20.

Alderton denied one count of possession of a firearm, a double-barrelled shotgun, with intent to cause fear of violence to another person.

At the time of the murders, the victim’s devastated family issued a statement which read: “Josh was a devoted father and a loving uncle.

“He was a wonderful son and brother and leaves behind an extensive group of family and friends. He will be deeply missed and the devastation this has caused will never heal.

Gary and Josh Dunmore

“Gary was the most devoted son, brother, dad, and grandad, who gave everything for those he loved. He was a gentle and generous person who always put others before himself and he’ll be massively missed by his family and all those who knew and loved him.